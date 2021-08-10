Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has come out to give guidance in as far as the remaining 2020/21 Uganda Cup games are concerned.

It should be noted that on Monday, FUFA held draws for the semifinals with Vipers SC pitted against Police FC while Express FC on the other hand was drawn against BUL FC.

However, several stakeholders have raised concerns with certain issues not clearly explained.

Wakiso Giants FC Patron, Musa Ssebulime was quick to highlight the concern about players that will be used by clubs for the remaining Uganda Cup games.

Wakiso Giants FC Patron, Musa Ssebulime (Photo by Steven L Mayamba)

“We need guidance on the players that Clubs still featuring in the Uganda Cup will use. For instance a club like BUL has released over 13 players and signed about 5. FUFA has not issued guidance on this,” he posed during the FUFA-UPL breakfast meeting held on Tuesday at Imperial Royale.

Vipers SC, Simon Peter Njuba who also attended the meeting shared similar sentiments with Ssebulime and also indicated that the timing of the resumption is unrealistic.

Simon Peter Njuba, the Chief Executive Officer at Vipers Sports Club

“We definitely buy into the resumption of football and want to play again as Vipers SC but FUFA should look at the times and consider what we must undertake as clubs before playing games. Football has been on the halt since the lockdown was announced and some of our players are yet to return to the clubs, including the foreign-based players. We do not just go into competitions to participate but to challenge. We have only have 5 days to play these games but we haven’t asked whether the clubs have been training.”

The Venoms have already written to FUFA indicating they are not in position to play the games until 30th August.

In response, FUFA Competitions Director, Hajjati Aisha Nalule, indicated only players that featured last season will be eligible to play in the remaining games.

FUFA Competitions Director Aisha Nalule.

“About the players who are eligible to play, we shall consider only those that were at the clubs last season. Clubs have about 35 slots for players per season and even if you release 15, you still have a good number to see you through these games. You can even negotiate with those players that have left and see if they can complete the season with you.” She expressed.

BUL FC CEO, Ahmed Kongola was quick to mention that you cannot recall a player who has left the club and asked FUFA to allow the 4 clubs to use the new players signed.

“I do not buy into the idea of recalling the players who have left to come and play for us. For instance, BUL will face Express FC and already two of the players who have been with us are on the verge of joining them. How can you convince such a player to come back for a few games? Where will he give his commitment?” He asked.

FUFA President, Eng. Moses Magogo stated that he will engage the Competitions department and the 4 teams to see the best way forward in order to play the Uganda Cup games to conclusion.

The games including semifinals (two-legged) and final are slated to be played between 19th -31st August 2021.