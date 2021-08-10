BUL Football Club continues with the deliberate efforts to frustrate and weaken their fierce rivals Busoga United.

Defender Douglas Muganga and midfielder Jeromy Kirya are the latest Busoga United players to cross over to BUL during this transfer window.

The duo join left winger Ivan Wani and long serving captain George Kasonko who had earlier been announced by the “Eastern Giants”.

Thus, this brings the number of players to four that Busoga United has lost to their sworn traditional arch rivals Bul.

“I am excited to be part of BUL Football Club and I promise fans success only.” Muganga who has also played at Nkumba University, Soana (now Tooro United) and Nyamityobora disclosed.

The club head coach Alex Isabirye was overwhelmed by the capture of midfielder Kirya.

“We struggled a lot in the midfield last season. We needed someone who can create chances and I think he is that ‘boy’ Kirya. He is young, creative and very talented. I believe that problem is now solved.” Isabirye spoke of Kirya.

Other BUL signings:

BUL also announced the capture of goalkeepers Saidi Keni (from SC Villa), Hannington Ssebwalunyo (on loan from Uganda Revenue Authority) and former MYDA forward Ibrahim Nsimbe.