Uganda Cranes will have a training in camp in Dubai, United Arab Emirates prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Kawowo Sports can confirm.

The camp will be aimed at helping new coach, Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic getting together a team that will feature in the upcoming engagements.

This is the second time that Micho is returning as the head coach of the Uganda Cranes. His first stint came between 2013-2017.

The dates on which the training camp will be held are however not yet confirmed.

In the same period, the team is expected to have two friendly games. The one against Ethiopia is already confirmed with the other opponent yet to be known.

Uganda, pooled in Group E will start her FIFA World Cup qualification campaign on 1st September against neighbors Kenya in Nairobi before hosting Mali at St. Mary’s Kitende, five days later.

The double header against Rwanda will be played at the start of October, first with a trip to Kigali on 6th and a return leg in Kampala four days later.

The Uganda Cranes will wind up the group stage in November with the penultimate against Kenya at home before travelling to Bamako, Mali.

It should be noted the table leaders of each of the 10 qualifying groups will face in the final round to determine the five teams that will represent Africa at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.