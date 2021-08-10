Vipers SC have threatened to pull out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup if Fufa doesn’t offer more time for preparations.

The 2020-21 competition is set to resume in ten days after it was suspended due to a national lockdown that lasted 42 days.

Sports was among the sectors allowed to go on by President Museveni under strict guidelines and thus Fufa, as promised, opted to resume the cup competition that is at the semifinal stage.

Vipers are due to face Police FC in a two-legged semifinal following a draw on Monday but the Venoms are ready to pull out if Fufa maintains that fixtures are played between August 19 and 30 as stipulated.

In a letter seen by Kawowo Sports signed by Vipers CEO Simon Njuba, the club says they can’t assemble a competitive team in a time frame given by Fufa to play against Police.