Arua Hills Sports Club management officially confirmed the parting ways with their head coach Hussein Mbalangu, assistant Joseph Kiwanuka and goalkeeping coach Ivan Ntambi.

The West Nile based club confirmed the development with a media release on Tuesday, 10th August 2021.

They cite excessive violation of the club code of conduct and neglecting of the club official summons.

For starters, the club was promoted from the FUFA Big League (second division) unbeaten after a stellar season under Mbalangu and working team.

The relationship worsened in July 2021 when Mbalangu accused the club of backstabbing by hiring technical members and signing players without his consent.

He wrote an open missive that he termed a technical report and addressed it to the club chairman Joel A’ita Jaffer with copies shared to the media.

The three coaches (Mbalangu, Kiwanuka and Ntambi) registered their grievances with the Uganda Football Coaches Association and FUFA.

In return, the club disciplinary committee reacted with immediate summon of the trio but they did not turn up.

The coaches body and FUFA are yet to officially react on the matter.

Interim:

The club has hence forth confirmed the appointment of Bosco Onama and Borine Ahmed Olima as the two coaches.

Arua Hill had identified former Mbarara City head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi and his backroom; Sadiq Sempigi (assistant) and Yusuf Ssenyonjo (goalkeeping coach) as potential replacements.