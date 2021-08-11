Express Football Club is 90 minutes from lifting the Cecafa Kagame Cup 2021 trophy.

The Red Eagles qualified to the final of the 2021 club’s championship with a 2-1 win against Zanzibar’s KMKM at the Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi, Dar es salaam on Tuesday evening.

Muzamiru Mutyaba’s superb free-kick canceled out a similar strike by Ibrahim Abdullah Hamad before Erick Kenzo Kambale’s last minute gasp winner via a penalty kick.

Upon that rich background, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has promised $ 25,000 should Express win the trophy.

Erick Kenzo Kambale celebrates with shirt off (Credit: Express FC Media)

“FUFA will reward Express Football Club with USD25,000 if they win the 2021 Kagame CECAFA Clubs Cup in Tanzania.” a FUFA statement noted.

This money is meant for all the 21 players in camp in Tanzania and 4 officials.

Among the officials to benefit is the leader of delegation, the head coach, assistant coach and goalkeeping coach.

Murushid Juuko slides to celebrate (Credit: Express FC Media)

It should be noted that FUFA also made the same promise to KCCA Football Club in 2019 during the tourney held in Kigali, Rwanda.

The federation fulfilled the promise when KCCA triumphed in the tournament.

Sadly, KCCA was unable to defend the championship as it was eliminated in the group stages.

The 2020 edition was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.