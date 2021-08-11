Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) has set new dates for the qualifiers of the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Regional Football body confirmed on Tuesday that the games to determine the team that will represent CECAFA at the final tournament will be played between 28th August – 9th September in Nairobi, Kenya.

“We have finally agreed with Football Kenya Federation on the new dates and the qualifiers will take place. We shall also re-do the draw to have two pools with four teams each,” confirmed Auka Gecheo, the CECAFA CEO.

It should be noted that this is the second time news dates are being set for the Zonal qualifiers. The games were initially supposed to be played in July but they were pushed to August 7th, a date that was also later changed.

With 8 teams slated to take part after the withdrawal of Scandinavian WFC from Rwanda, draws will be conducted afresh to have two groups of four teams each.

The 8 teams include; Vihiga Queens (Kenya), Lady Doves WFC (Uganda), PVP FC (Burundi), Simba Queens (Tanzania), Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (Ethiopia), Yei Joint Stars FC (South Sudan), New Generation (Zanzibar) and FAD (Djibouti).

The eventual winner/Champion of the regional qualifiers will represent CECAFA at the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League that will be hosted in Cairo, Egypt at the end of the year.

Uganda’s representatives Lady Doves have been in camp for the last two months and the team is currently training at Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga.