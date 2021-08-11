A lion’s share of sportsmen and women in Uganda require the necessary support, guidance and general management in particular.

Such management is envisaged to act as a directional tool for the sporting personalities in the box.

Promising footballer, Gerald Kirya is among the lucky Ugandan sportsmen who are now under a sports management firm; Next Pro Sports Management Agency.

Kirya is a graduate of the Uganda U-17 national team and currently features for Proline Football Club in the FUFA BIG League, the second division in the pyramid of Ugandan football.

The midfielder joined the club in 2020 and made his league and club debut in a 4-0 home victory against Kigezi Home Boyz during a second tier league duel at the MTN Omondi stadium on 25th March 2021.

Gerald had an impressive debut season with the club making 12 appearances in 20 available games achieving 4 clean sheets and 1 assist for the club.

He is a proven talented versatile player with awesome ball passing skills, dribbling abilities and unquestionable leadership skills.

Kabugo congragulated by Gerald Kirya (right) after scoring for Proline last season (Credit: John Batanudde)

His versatility has witnessed him play with ease in defensive midfield, left back and left attack positions as need may arise from match to match and situations.

Kirya expressed delight upon joining Next Pro Sports Management Agency.

I am delighted to join NextPro Sports Agency. I feel they are the right team to guide me to the next level in my career. Gerald Kirya, footballer

Before joining Proline, Kirya was part of the Vipers Sports Club Junior Team from 2015 where he won the FUFA Juniors League in 2016 & 2018.

He was also the vice-captain of the Uganda national U-17 team (Cubs) which took part in the CECAFA U17 Championships in 2018 where they ­finished in the third place.

Sultan Suliz, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of this fast sprouting agency rates Kirya at the desired bar.

Gerald Kirya is one of the big young talents coming through the ranks in the country at the moment and to be part of his career is something we at NextPro Sports are very excited about. Sultan Suliz, Founder & CEO NextPro Sports Management Agency

Kirya looks set for the upcoming FUFA promotional play-offs and this latest development is a great personal boost when Proline takes on Blacks Power in one of the two semi-final clashes at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Gaddafi tussles Nyamityobora in the other semi-final with the finalists expected to lockhorns for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.