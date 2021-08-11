The Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) has confirmed the date for the climax of the 2021 Futsal Super League.

Through a statement to the media, FAU duly confirmed the 28th August 2021 as the day for the final at the Old Kampala Sports Arena in Mengo, Kampala city.

A star studded Big Talent Soccer Academy side will tussle it out with the determined and aggressive Park in the highly anticipated finale.

Park in action against Mengo at Old Kampala Sports Arena during the semi-finals

Masaka based Synergy faces Mengo in the third place play off play off.

Sadly, these two matches will be played without fans in the mitigation of the Covid19 virus spreading as suggested by the Government under the ministry of health and world health organisation guidelines.

“Following the partial lift of the Lockdown giving the green light to resumption of sporting competitions under specific guidelines, the pending 2021 Futsal Fixtures shall be played with no fans in the Arena and under strictly observed Covid19 Standard Operating Procedures” Futsal Association Uganda statement.

Meanwhile, FAU also fixed the dates for Futsal Super Cup 2021.

The quarterfinal clashes, semifinals and third place play off match will all be played on 4th September 2021.

Saturday 28th August 2021

2021 Futsal Super League Final Day

9am-1pm

Saturday 4th September 2021

2021 Futsal Uganda Cup

9am-1pm Quarter finals

2pm-4pm Semi Finals

5pm-6pm Losers Finals

Saturday 11th September

Futsal Super Cup 11am-12noon

Under Age Futsal Games as Curtain Raisers for Youth Futsal shall be played prior to the final;

Academies Games Boys 9am-10am

Girls Futsal Game 10am-11am

Awarding of League Champions will be after all Games are be done.