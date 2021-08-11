Uganda’s Junior Gazelles have sealed their place in the semifinals of the ongoing FIBA Africa U16 Women’s Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

The side has won the second of the four games played thus far. The Junior Gazelles have followed the win registered against Chad on Monday with a 53-25 victory over Gabon.

Junior Gazelles controlled three quarters of the game, with a 14-2 first-quarter score giving the side a good foundation on which they built in the third quarter despite a setback in the second period.

Mariam Namukwaya scored a game-high 14 points to go with 17 rebounds but came at a high cost of 11 turnovers. Gertrude Nyamutoro scored 13 points and had 5 assists.

The victory against Chad was preceded by defeats to favourites Mali and hosts Egypt.

Christine Namyalo was the star performer during the 56-39 win over Chad. The guard scored 20 points and picked 13 rebounds. Gertrude Nyamutoro came in handy with 13 points.

Junior Gazelles are yet to play Algeria who they face on Thursday night but with a playoff semifinals ticket sealed.

Results & Fixtures (EAT)