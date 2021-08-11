Medard Lubega Ssegona has revealed why he chose to stand for SC Villa presidency ahead of the August 28 polls under their new community ownership.

The Busiro East legislator stands against Denis Mbidde and Joseph Kizito as per the Villa Electoral Commission released list of people who picked nominations.

“This is the right time, and I’m new, I bring new ideas and that is what our club needs,” Ssegona, a long time Villa fan told Monitor Sport.

“Our colleagues have done a great job to bring us where we are today, and now is time for us with fresher ideas to bring our club back to greater days. I’m here to serve with dedication and distinction.”

Medard Ssegona

Age: 45

Profession: Lawyer and MP for Busiro East Constituency

Partner at Lukwago and Co. Advocates and taught at Makerere University Business School.

He is also a former Buganda Kingdom spokesperson and current Shadow Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs

Former Buganda Minister of Information, Cabinet Affairs and Lukiiko.