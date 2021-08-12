Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) disciplinary committee fined both Express Football Club and KMKM Sports Club for unsporting behavior at the on-going CECAFA Kagame Cup in Tanzania.

CECAFA sanctioned the two teams following incidences that occurred during their semi final match on August 10th at the Azam Complex, Chamazi.

The Ugandan side Express that qualified for the finals and KMKM SC (Zanzibar) were each fined US$3,000 each for refusing to fulfill the match countdown rule of warming up.

According to the CECAFA Media, the Committee explained that after inspection the two teams refused to leave the dressing rooms to warm up, delayed the kick off time, and also refused to take advice of the CECAFA Competitions Director, Yusuf Mossi.

The fines for the two teams were reached after assessing the situation guided by both the match commissioner and the referees reports and in reference to articles 9.4, 9.5 and 18 of the CECAFA regulations for club competitions.

Express players celebrate at the CECAFA 2021 Kagame Cup

The Express head coach Wasswa Bbosa was warned after he verbally disrupted the referees at the end of the first half.

The club’s kits manager Ayubu Balyejusa is suspended for the last match after he tried to attack the fourth official on his way to the dressing room.

Balyejusa was further been fined US$500 for the acts of indiscipline and confrontation towards referee and security officials.

The Committee chaired by Justus Mugisha also imposed four match suspensions for KMKM SC players Ishalka Said Mwinyi and Adam Ibrahim for any tournament in the CECAFA region and a fine of US$500 each.

The duo reportedly rushed and attacked the referees after the final whistle.

KMKM SC official Suleiman Mohammed who rushed into the pitch to additionally fuel the ongoing chaos was also suspended for their next playoff match and fined US$500.

Any team that appeals will be expected to pay US$500 and fine within 24 hours after the decision.

The members who attended the committee meeting held at Tiffany Diamond Hotel in Dar es Salaam include; Justus Mugisha (Chairman), Yusuf Mossi (Director of Competition), Auka Gecheo (Executive Director), Leslie Liyunda, Ali Ahmed (Referees Assessor), Amir Hassan (Match Commissioner), Albino Majok (Security Officer), Baraka Kizuguto (General Coordinator) and Sumaya Hood (Secretary).

ADDITIONAL Report by CECAFA Media