Uganda Women’s National Football Team (The Crested Cranes) have learnt the opponents they will face at this year’s COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa.

The team under the stewardship of Farida Bulega have been pitted in Group C against Zambia, Eswatini and Namibia.

The tournament is expected to help Uganda prepare for the forthcoming 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

The Crested Cranes will face Ethiopia in the preliminary round. The games are slated for October.

It should be noted that this is the second time that Uganda will be playing at this Championship. The maiden appearance came in 2018.

COSAFA Groups

Group A

South Africa

Angola

Malawi

Mozambique

Group B

Botswana

Tanzania

South Sudan

Zimbabwe

Group C

Zambia

Namibia

Eswatini

Uganda