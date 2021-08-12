FUFA has confirmed that the Uganda Women’s Senior National Team (Crested Cranes) will feature in this year’s COSAFA Women Challenge Cup.

FUFA confirmed on Thursday that the team will feature at the South African regional Championship.

“FUFA confirms that the Uganda Women’s Senior National Team (Crested Cranes) will take part in the COSAFA Women Challenge Cup 2021 slated to take place between 15th – 26th September in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.”

The tournament will be used as a precursor for the forthcoming 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers in October.

The Crested Cranes will face Ethiopia in the first round of the qualifiers.

This will be the second time that the team features at the COSAFA Championship. The first time came in 2018, where finished third.