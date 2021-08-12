FUFA Big League playoffs:

14th – 17th August 2021

At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations ( FUFA) has confirmed nine officials for the upcoming promotional playoffs.

Four of these are center referees and the four are assistant referees with one match assessor.

These play-offs will be played between for 14th – 17 August at FUFA Technical Center in Njeru, Buikwe District.

The appointed referees are Mashood Ssali, Ronald Madanda, Asadu Ssemeere and Ali Sabila Chelangat.

The assistant referees will be Okello Lee, Hakim Mulindwa, Emmanuel Okudra, Ahmed Kakembo.

Mark Ssonko is the match assessor.

Mbarara City’s Nyamityobora takes on Jinja based Gadaffi.

Proline from Kampala city tussles out against Blacks Power of Bukedea in the semi finals.

Then the final will determine new team to join the Uganda Premier League.

The promoted club will be the third one to follow Arua Hill and Tooro United Football Club.

Arua Hill SC and Tooro United gained top flight promotion after topping Elgon and Rwenzori Groups respectively.

The two will face off to determine the champion of the 2020/21 FUFA Big League season.

All officials and players will be tested for COVID-19 before the closed door matches.

