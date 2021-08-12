Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club Football Club has officially announced the arrival of left-back Derrick Ndahiro.

The 20-year-old intelligent roving left back left Sports Club Villa as a free agent following the expiry of his employment contract.

“I am quite happy to be here at URA FC. The club is one of the best in the country and am looking forward to playing at the top level and improving my game while here,” Ndahiro told the URA FC media.

He is the direct replacement for Brian Majwega whose employment contract expired at the end of the last season.

Majwega has since returned to his former club, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) F.C.

Ndahiro has the ability to play at left back, reserving energies to venture upfront to deliver those pin point crosses for the forwards.

Other signings:

URA also brought defender Simon Baligeya (from Kibuli S.S).

Towering goalkeeper James Alitho returned to the club after a brief spell with Zanaco in Zambia.

The club also renewed the employment contract of midfielder Julius “Boy” Mutyaba.

The club released midfielders Ivan Ntege and Michael Birungi as well as loaned goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo to BUL.