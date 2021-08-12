Uganda Men’s National Team (The Uganda Cranes) has remained static in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

Just like it was the case in May when the last rankings were released, Uganda is still placed 84th.

However, there has been a drop in the total points garnered. In May, Uganda had 1287 while the latest release indicates a total of 1282, making a difference of five.

In Africa, Uganda has also remained 16th with Algeria, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana and Cameroon occupying the top 5 slots in that order.

In the CECAFA region, remains the top ranked followed by Kenya (104), Rwanda (127), Tanzania (135), Ethiopia (137), Burundi (140), South Sudan (165), Djibouti (182), Somalia (196) and Eritrea (204).

Both Kenya and Rwanda are in the same group with Uganda in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The other team in the same pool is Mali who are ranked 60th.

Globally, the top ten remains unchanged with Belgium, Brazil, France, England, Italy, Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Mexico and USA.