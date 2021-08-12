The essence of ensuring continuity remains key in the sports development journey.

Therefore, the continuous flow of talent calls for a nursery of accommodating upcoming talents.

It is against that rich background that management of St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High, Kawaala in Kampala city has signed an open partnership with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.The signing event was held at the school premises on Wednesday, 11th August 2021.

The school director Owek. Kiwalabye Male graced the ceremony also attended by the CEO, Chief Laisson officer and head of scouting at URA Football Club.

Owek. Kiwalabye dubbed the opportunity as a great moment for the school.

This is a great moment for us at St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High School, Kawaala. Football in this country has not been made in Namboole but at grounds at Kadiba and Kataka. Thank you for picking interest in our project. We are a young institution but with a mature out-put because we are consistent in what we do, we have a committed team and we allow professionals to work. We are happy to work with URA since they are an established organization. We have hope in this partnership. The role is to support the youth generation and soon, we are starting a girl’s team since a coach has been hired yet. Sports enhances the learning abilities of our learners in class. Owek. Kiwalabye Male, Director St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High School – Kawaala

Owek. Kiwalabye Male and URA CEO Henry Mayeku sign the binding documentations

Owek. Kiwalabye noted that he has immediate plans of constructing a playing field and establishing a state of art Gymnasium.

He also lauded the coaching staff led by Godfrey Maato Kireewa, Nimrod Kintu, Ronald Kaweesa and Julius Sempala (goalkeeping coach).

URA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Henry Mayeku was delighted for the partnership that he envisages as a way of fulfiling their five year strategic plan.

I am very humbled for this partnership between URA Football Club and St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High – Kawaala. As a club, we have a five year strategic plan and this partnership is one of the means of accomplishing. Youth football development; building structures; fronting the business model by making the club commercial are some our priorities. Football is one of the core businesses that should be taken seriously. Henry Mayeku, CEO Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club

Owek. Kiwalabye Male and Henry Mayeku sign the binding documentations witnessed by some of the students

Mayeku explained that URA is both an institutional and community club, started as a way of giving back to the local communities.

Some of the St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High School footballers include; Daniel Ocama (goalkeeper), Ivan Etyang (goalkeeper), Reagan Okumu (right back), Martin Lubowa (right back), Saidi Mudeni (left back), Ochakacon (left back), Ronald Madoi (center half), Yusuf Mafabi (center half), Kassim Talib (center half), Joel Derrick Munanira (holding midfielder), Baker Musharaf (holding midfielder), Yabez Mungufeni (holding midfielder), Timothy Muwanguzi (attacking midfielder), Christopher Mwanje (attacking midfielder), Ceaser Alafi (attacking midfielder), Steven Mwanje (forward), Anthony Kent (forward), Trevor Mulwani (forward), Oscar Mawa (forward) among others.

The partnership is open and will help URA beef up their junior team ranks.

URA also has good relations with Kibuli Secondary School, and recently signed defender Simon Baligeya from the football power house for three year deal.