Uganda’s representatives in the Caf interclub competitions Express FC and URA SC will learn their opponents on Friday August 13.

The Red Eagles, playing in the Caf Champions League will be among the 53 clubs vying to dethrone reigning champions Al Ahly of Egypt while URA, UPL runners up are in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The preliminary round draw will be held in Cairo ahead of the September 10 kick off for the 2021/22 season.

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2021/22

· Algeria: CR Belouizdad, ES Setif

· Angola: Atlético Petróleos, GD Sagrada Esperança

· Benin: ESAE FC

· Botswana: Jwaneng Galaxy

· Burkina Faso: AS Sonabel

· Burundi: Le Messager de Ngozi FC

· Cameroon: FOVU de Baham

· Central African Republic: Diplomate Football Club 8e Arrondissement

· Congo: Association Sportive Otohô

· Côte d’Ivoire: Asec Mimosas

· Djibouti: AS ARTA SOLAR 7

· D.R. Congo: AS Maniema Union, TP Mazembe

· Egypt: Al Ahly, Zamalek

· Ethiopia: Fasil Kenema SC

· Eswatini: Royal Leopards

· Gabon: Bouenguidi Sports

· Gambia: Fortune FC

· Ghana: Hearts of Oak

· Guinea: Club Industriel De Kamsar, Horoya AC

· Equatorial Guinea: Akonangui FC

· Kenya: Tusker FC

· Liberia: LPRC Oilers, Al Ittihad

· Malawi: Nyasa Big Bullets FC

· Mali: Stade Malien

· Morocco: Raja, WAC

· Mauritania: FC Nouadhibou

· Mozambique: União Desportivo do Songo

· Niger: US GENDARMERIE NATIONALE

· Nigeria: AKWA Utd, Rivers Utd

· Rwanda: APR FC

· Senegal: Teungueth

· Somalia: Mogadishu City Club

· South Africa: Amazulu FC, Mamelodi Sundowns

· Sudan: Al Hilal, Al Merriekh

· Tanzania: Simba SC, Young Africans

· Togo: ASKO De Kara

· Tunisia: E.S.T., Étoile Sportive du Sahel

· Uganda: Express SC

· Zambia: Zanaco FC, Zesco United FC

· Zanzibar: KMKM SC

· Zimbabwe: FC Platinum

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2021/22

· Algeria: JS Saoura, JS Kabylie

· Angola: CD Primeiro de Agosto, Interclube

· Benin: Buffles F.C

· Botswana: Orapa Utd

· Burkina Faso: ASFA Yennenga

· Burundi: Bumamuru FC

· Cameroon: Coton Sport

· Comoros: Olympique de Missiri-Sima

· Congo: Diables Noirs de Brazzaville

· Côte d’Ivoire: Football Club de San Pedro

· Djibouti: FC Dikhil

· D.R. Congo: AS Vita Club, DC Motema Pembe

· Egypt: Al Masry, Pyramids

· Ethiopia: Ethiopian Coffee Sport Club

· Eswatini: Young Buffaloes

· Equatorial Guinea: Futuro Kings CF

· Gabon: AS Mangasport

· Guinea: Anglogold Ashanti Golden Boys Siguiri (AAGBS), Wakriya Athletic Club

· Kenya: Gor Mahia FC

· Liberia: Monrovia Club Breweries FC

· Libya: Ahli Tripoli

· Madagascar: CFFA

· Mali: BINGA FC

· Morocco: ASFAR, RSB

· Mauritania: Asac Concorde

· Niger: As Police Niger

· Nigeria: Enyimba FC, Bayelsa UTD FC

· Rwanda: Association Sportive de Kigali

· Senegal: Diambars FC

· Somalia: Horseed Sports Club

· South Africa: Marumo Gallants FC, Orlando Pirates

· South Sudan: Atlabara FC Juba

· Sudan: Al Ahly Merowe, Hay Alwady Nyala

· Tanzania: Azam Football Club, Biashara United Mara

· Togo: ASCK

· Tunisia: CS Sfaxien, Union Sportive Ben Guerdane

· Uganda: Uganda Revenue Authority Sports Club

· Zambia: Kabwe Warriors FC, Red Arrows Football Club

· Zanzibar: Mafunzo SC