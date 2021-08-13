Towering South Sudan’s captain Peter Maker Manyang joined Zambian outfit Zesco United Football Club on a two year deal

The 27 year old defender agreed personal terms before penning the employment contract for the reigning Zambia Premier League champions.

Manyang was born on 1st January 1994 and was attached to domestic club Munuki Sports Club.

He had also previously played at Al-Ghazal Sports Club in South Sudan between 2015 and 2018 and Amarat United in 2019.

As a captain of the South Sudan national team, Manyang has been capped 12 times with no goal scored this far.

Former Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango and his South Sudan’s counterpart Peter Maker Manyang during pre-match customs at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Manyang expressed gratitude having joined Zesco United as he paid glowing applause to former Uganda Cranes International Andrew Eugene Sepuya who initiated the move through his sprouting Sepuya Inc Agency.

“I am very excited to join the biggest club in this country (Zambia) and also of of the most competitive team in Africa.

Eugene (Sepuya) has always wanted the best for me and I just can not tell how happy I am for Sepuya Inc Agency. I am grateful to be part of Sepuya Inc Agency” Manyang disclosed.

Peter Maker Manyang (right) signs the binding documentation

Zesco United has won nine Zambia Premier League titles in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and lately 2021.

They triumphed in six ABSA cups in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019, with four Zambia Shield Cup in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2017 as well as the Zambian Cup once in 2006.

Christened as Zega Mambo, Zesco United will represent Zambia in this season’s CAF Champions League.

They host their their home games at the 49,800 seater Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola city.