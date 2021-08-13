Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA)’s vision is to be the best footballing country in Africa on and off the field of play.

There are deliberate efforts that the federation is undertaking to achieve this bold vision.

Strengthening of club football is one means among others of professionalizing all the different tiers of the football pyramid.

One step of professionalization is through capacity building, workshops and seminars.

Samuel Mpiima presentation (Credit: John Batanudde)

The latest FUFA club licensing orientation programme for second division clubs at Jevine Hotel in Rubaga, Kampala on Friday, August 13, 2021 is a strategy to strengthen the FUFA Big League.

The well attended interactive orientation was graced by most clubs and presenters were all well equipped with knowledge about the various topics of discussions as club licensing, safety and security, player registration among others.

Kiiza Decolas Hantali with his presentation (Credit: John Batanudde)

FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson, FUFA Deputy CEO- Football Decolas Kiiza Hantali, FUFA club licensing manager Ivan Kintu Bayige, Samuel Mpiima (Vice chairman FUFA Club licensing committee), FUFA Competitions Director Aisha Nalule, FUFA Deputy CEO (Services) Humphrey Mandu Watenga, FUFA Executive Committee member Hamid Juma, Uganda Premier League (UPL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bernard Bainamani and Ahmed Hussein (FUFA Communications Director) all presented about the various topics.

FUFA Executive Committee member Hamid Juma and Bernard Bainamani (CEO, Uganda Premier League). Credit: John Batanudde

FUFA competitions department officials and the Uganda Football Players’ Representative, Andrew Lule also attended.

Kiiza explained about the value of club licensing in line with professionalization of the clubs, enable proper planning administratively, technically and financially.

Decolas Kiiza Hantali, FUFA Deputy CEO – Services (Credit: John Batanudde)

Club licensing was initiated by FUFA as one of the means to create a professional environment for the operation of clubs as we achieve the target of professionalizing the game in Uganda in rhyme with FUFA’s vision of being the best footballing country in Africa on and off the field of game. Decolas Kiiza, FUFA Deputy CEO – Football

Ivan Kintu Bayige, FUFA Club Licensing Manager (Credit: John Batanudde)

Bayige tagged the FUFA Club licensing system as an important too which is a living process.

FUFA Club Licensing is a living process. This is a well curtailed process to help the clubs plan appropriately. For instance, clubs can prepare their own players than buying players. Ivan Kintu Bayige, FUFA Club Licensing manager

FUFA communications director Hussein presented about branding, communications and marketing.

FUFA Communications Director Ahmed Hussein Marsha (Credit: John Batanudde)

Hussein remarked the modes of communications for clubs (internal and external) as regards strict given timelines in respect for the club code of conduct.

In Football, we communicate about the game to give its positive image in a bid to lure potential sponsors and preach the solidarity of the sport. Clubs should communicate in line with the FUFA Communications Code (available on the FUFA Website). Ahmed Hussein Marsha, FUFA Communications Director

Samuel Mpiima, FUFA Club Licensing Committee vice chairman (Credit: John Batanudde)

Samuel Mpiima detailed process of going through the club licensing and tasked the club representatives to engage their respective club executives.

You have acquired the knowledge about club licensing. Please go back and engage your club executives before the club licensing process is executed. Samuel Mpiima, FUFA Club Licensing Committee Vice Chairman

Hajjati Aisha Nalule, FUFA Competitions Director (Credit: John Batanudde)

FUFA Competitions Director Aisha Nalule presented about the detailed process of player registration.

I humbly request FUFA that clubs in the lower division should also be included in the entire club licensing process. Paul Mukembo, CEO Gaddafi Football Club

A lot of things have changed like times back when I had just joined football. All this is attributed to the club licensing process. Continue engaging the clubs where problems arise. Fred Saddam Mugaru, CEO Nyamityobora Football Club

Professional coaches, players and administrators. Periodic reports from club officials about the finances. Shilla Nakaggwa, FUFA Club Licensing officer

Edrine Ochieng, the Gaddafi FC Chairman (Credit: John Batanudde)

Anthony Tony Afeti, Arua Hill Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Credit: John Batanudde

Other deliberations were about the recovery process from the COVID-19 pandemic, issue of settlement fees (sign-on for players and officials), communication and marketing, safety and security, player registration among others.

The FUFA Big League will officially wind down in the coming five days with the promotional play offs involving Nyamityobora, Blacks Power, Gaddafi and Proline.

The championship final will be played between Tooro United (Rwenzori group) and Arua Hill (Elgon Group).

Attendance List

Tony Anthony Afeti (Arua Hill), Edrine Ochieng (Gaddafi), Paul Mukembo (Gaddafi), Owek. Enganjani Michael Wandera (Tooro United), Immaculate Ahimisibwe (Nyamityobora), Emmanuel Ndugga (Gaddafi), Andrew Lule (Uganda Football Players’ Association), Hasheemu Mwesige (FUFA Club licensing committee member), Rayyan Sayyd (Tooro United), Aisha Nalule (FUFA Competitions Director), Samuel Mpiima (Vice Chairman FUFA Club Licensing), Corneiisu Okiror (Head of finance, Blacks Power)