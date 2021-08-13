URA SC has completed the signing of Wakiso Giants’ forward Viane Ssekajugo.

The diminutive forward has reportedly signed a two year deal with the four-time league champions and is set to be unveiled next week according to reliable sources.

Ssekajugo has spent two seasons with the Purple Sharks and was the club’s top scorer in all those campaigns after joining the club from Onduparaka FC at the start of the 2019/20 season.

At URA, he reunites with current interim coach Simeon Masaba with whom they worked at Onduparaka.

URA FC are assembling a team that will be able to compete locally and also go further in the Caf Confederation Cup where they are set to represent Uganda after finishing second last season.

The club has already signed Derrick Ndahiro from Villa, Kabon Living from Onduparaka while Paul Mbowa has extended his contract with the club.