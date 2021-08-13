The race to the Sports Club Villa presidency is getting hotter and hotter with days fast trickling down to the D-day.

One of the aspiring candidates, Joseph Kizito withdrew from the race barely a fortnight to the elections on 28th August 2021.

Kizito, who had served on the interim acknowledged having made consultations with the different stakeholders including one of the candidates in the race (Sseggona) before making the decision.

Joseph Kizito Credit: SC VILLA MEDIA

“After a series of consultations with different stakeholders, I hereby inform my supporters and the Villa fraternity at large of the withdrawal of my candidature for the position of SC Villa president” Kizito noted in an open letter to the SC Villa family.

Joining Sseggona Camp:

Henceforth, Kizito has notified about joining the camp of mainstream politician Medard Lubega Sseggona.

This is a political tactic that many have envisaged as a boost to Sseggona and a blow to the other candidate (Mbidde).

Denis Ssebuggwawo Mbidde

“In the same vein vein, I have had discussions with candidate Hon. Medard Lubega Sseggona, and with the backing of my supporters agreed to rally behind his candidature. In the usual Villa spirit, I have opted to serve in another senior capacity in the Sseggona’s team as shall be revealed. I would like to thank all those who endorsed my candidature and pledge my unwavering commitment to the SC Villa reinanance” Kizito’s letter added.

Medard Lubega Sseggona

The decision for Kizito to withdraw from the presidential race now leaves two candidates; Dennis Mbidde Ssebuggwawo and Medard Lubega Sseggona.

Sseggona received the latest news with ultimate joy and he envisages the development a big boost in my attempts to become the president of Sports Club Villa.

“It is humility, putting our club first and sacrifice in what my brother Joseph Kizito has done. My meeting with Kizito was cordial and full of respect for one another. Our cardinal uniting factor is our love for Sports Club Villa. Together, we are going to unfold a plan for our club” Sseggona revealed.

For starters, Sseggona is a qualifier lawyer and also the member of parliament for Busiro East in the August House.

For long, he has been a keen supporter of Sports Club Villa.

Mbidde Ssebuggwawo is a marketer by training and his Association with this historic club dates as far back as the 70’s and 80’s from a family lineage.

His expertise of marketing is envisaged as a good starting point at a time the club is desperate to lure back their numerical prowess for a solid corporate governance.

For more than a decade now, he has handled the Corporate League and has close association with most corporate entities in the country.

His football administrative skills were manifested to the brim as a FUFA third vice president and a member of the executive committee at the country’s supreme governing body.

The Jogoos get the polls on 28th August 2021.