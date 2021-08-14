Moses Basena has been named Uganda Cranes assistant coach replacing Livingstone Mbabazi less than two weeks after being named on the new team.

This was confirmed in a statement released by Fufa on their website revealing that Mbabazi opted to stay with Arua Hills instead of being part of the national team technical staff.

Uganda Cranes coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević (L) and his assistant Moses Basena and goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“Uganda Cranes Head coach Milutin Sredojevic has named Moses Basena as replacement for Livingstone Mbabazi as assistant coach of the National Senior team,” read the statement in parts.

“Mbabazi opted to remain at his club yet FUFA’s objective is to have a National team coach who is not attached to any club.”

This will be the third time Micho and Basena work together after initially working at Villa in early 2000s and then on the national team.

Micho on duty at Villa in the early 2000s with Basena as one of the assistants Credit: The New Vision

He was part of the technical staff as Uganda ended a long reign to play at the 2017 Afcon finals.