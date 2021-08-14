Saturday, August 14 | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

KMKM (Zanzibar) Vs Azam (Tanzania), 4pm Final: Express (Uganda) Vs Nyasa Big Bullets (Malawi), 7pm

Express Football Cub will be looking to add silverware to their cabinet when they take Nyasa Big Bullets in the Cecafa Kagame Cup final.

The Red Eagles face the Malawian opponents for the second time at this year’s tournament having played at the group stage, a tie that ended in a one-all draw.

The two sides head into the clash Benjamin Mkapa Stadium unbeaten in the competition.

Express third time lucky?

Express will be playing in their third final of the Cecafa Kagame Cup, the second on Tanzanian soil.

The side is hoping to break the jinx and win their maiden title having lost the previous two finals more than two and a half decades ago.

Wasswa Bbosa, the head coach of Express, says his charges will do everything it takes to win.

“This is what we’ve been playing for, a final is a major highlight especially at this stage,” Bbosa said. “We’ve prepared well for the game, we played Big Bullets in the group stage so we have an idea about their style of play and like I’ve been saying, we want to win the Kagame Cup and we shall do everything possible on Saturday to win,” he added.

Winger Godfrey Lwesibabwa is ruled out of the tie with fever. Eric Kambale will thus drift to the wing with George Senkaaba through the middle and Martin Kizza occupying the other attacking flank.

Muzamir Mutyaba who has rediscovered his form at the tournament will pull strings from the middle with John Byamukama and Mahad Kakooza expected to provide cover to a usually self-selected back four.

Road to the Final

Express 1-0 Atlabara

Nyasa Big Bullets 1-1 Express

Young Africans 1-3 Express

Express 2-1 KMKM (Semifinal)

Nyasa Big Bullets who are using the tournament to prepare for the CAF Champions League will look to the pace of Nigerian Adepoju Babatunde as well as Bright Munthali’s eye for goal against a familiar opponent.

Road to the Final