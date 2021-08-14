Wasswa Bbosa and Enock Walusimbi are ready to use the Cecafa Kagame Cup experience to knock out Al Merrikh in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

The two sides face off next month with an aggregate winner advancing to the next stage in the most valuable club competition on the continent.

Express FC are into the finals of the Kagame Cup and have faced different sides before reaching the stage.

Enock Walusimbi

“We have learnt about our opponent in the Caf Champions League, Al Merriekh and it’s a good team,” said skipper Walusimbi.

“What I know, Cecafa has helped us a lot and when we go back to Kampala, we shall prepare well for the game and the team will be ready to go to another stage.”

INFORMATION #ExpressNation, Our @CAFCLCC journey starts against Sudan's @ALmerrikhSC.



Preliminary Round

First Leg

10th – 12th September



Second Leg

17th – 19th September #MukwanoGwabangi pic.twitter.com/OWEiD8EjPN — UPL CHAMPIONS (@ExpressFCUganda) August 13, 2021

His coach Bbosa also echoes the same sentiments and digs further into history between the two teams.

“At Cecafa, we have gained enormous experience after playing different clubs from different national championships,” said Bbosa.

“For now, all we pray is that we get to the games against Al Merriekh with a clean bill of health and the previous meetings are close so we believe we shall move to the next stage.”

The Red Eagles will host the first leg on September 10-12 before visiting Khartoum in seven days.