FUFA Big League Playoffs

Gaddafi FC 4-0 Nyamityobora FC

Proline FC 2-1 Blacks Power FC

Gaddafi FC and Proline FC are through to the final of the promotional quest after winning their respective playoff games at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Sunday.

Whereas Gaddafi FC eased past Nyamityobora in the early game, Proline FC needed extra efforts to overcome Blacks Power FC.

Proline FC despite trailing at the break scored two goals in the second half to win 2-1, including a late winner from Brian Umony.

Proline FC celebrate their goal against Blacks Power FC.

Eria Paul Emokori had fired Blacks Power into the lead, with his powerful header beating goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato in the 18th minute.

However, their resilience was broken in the second stanza when Proline returned recharged.

Brian Mato levelled matters five minutes upon restart before substitute Umony headed home the winner in the 83rd minute.

Umony had replaced Hamis Kizza as the Anthony Bongole coached side put up a strong comeback.

In the early game, Gaddafi FC had a field day against troubled Nyamityobora FC, dominating in every aspect.

Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano orchestrated the damage, registering a first half brace and also won a penalty that was converted by Mark Bamukyaye.

James Otim sealed the victory for the Soldier Boys with a neat finish in the 84th minute.

Stephen Munguchi of Gaddafi in action against Nyamityobora FC

The final promotional playoff therefore will be between Proline FC and Gaddafi FC to determine the third team that joins Arua Hill and Tooro United who already got promoted.