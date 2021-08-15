Veteran coach Richard Makumbi confirmed he has left his role as head coach at Nyamityobora FC after his side failed in their quest to earn promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

Nyamityobora were obliterated by Gaddafi in the promotional playoffs on Sunday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, losing the game 4-0.

Immediately after the game, Makumbi was quick to confirm to the media that he will no longer take charge of the team, citing several factors.

“I’m now open and free to join any team that seeks for my services. Behind a successful, there must be a strong administration. We have tried to push on but I think that is all we can do. The contract was already breached and I will not return to the team, even if I do not get another team to coach, I will stay at home.” Makumbi expressed.

Richard Makumbi

The tactician who has helped 10 teams to earn promotion to the top flight division showed his disappointment towards the club management indicating they did not do their part.

“I’m disappointed because these people have not motivated the team. If a team cannot buy football boots for players, what do you expect? I think we have done our part because they did not even expect the team to reach here.” He added.

Makumbi further revealed that Nyamityobora had sketch preparations towards the game against Gaddafi and there was no way they were going to win.

“We could have even lost this game by 10 goals because we literally had no preparations. How can a team have only 8 players train and the rest joined us when we were travelling here. There was no way we were going to go past a team like Gaddafi that is motivated and have a target to achieve.”

Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano (brace), Mark Bamukyaye and James Otim scored for Gaddafi to set up a date with Proline FC in the final promotional playoff.

Bithum Ronald Nsumbiano celebrates after scoring against Nyamityobora FC

Proline FC came from a goal down to edge Blacks Power FC. Erias Paul Emokori had given the Bukedia based side the lead in the first half but goals from Brian Mato and Brian Umony saw Proline stage a comeback to win 2-1.