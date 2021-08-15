2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Preparations

Programme

Friday, 13th August 2021 – Preliminary squad of local based players plus foreign-based players currently in Uganda summoned.

– Preliminary squad of local based players plus foreign-based players currently in Uganda summoned. Saturday, 14th August 2021 – Team enters residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel after undergoing COVID-19 tests.

– Team enters residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel after undergoing COVID-19 tests. Monday, 16th August 2021 – Team starts training (Venue will be communicated).

– Team starts training (Venue will be communicated). Saturday, 21 st August 2021 – Team departs for foreign training camp in Jordan (2 build-up games against Syria will be played here on 23rd and 26th August).

– Team departs for foreign training camp in Jordan (2 build-up games against Syria will be played here on 23rd and 26th August). Friday, 27 th August 2021 – Team departs for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Majority of the foreign based players will join the team there

– Team departs for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Majority of the foreign based players will join the team there Sunday, 29 th August 2021 – Friendly game against Ethiopia

– Friendly game against Ethiopia Tuesday, 31 st August 2021 – Team arrives in Nairobi for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kenya.

– Team arrives in Nairobi for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kenya. Thursday, 2nd September 2021 – Kenya Vs Uganda at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi

As the Uganda Cranes team starts preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification matches, the preliminary squad has entered residential camp at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaai, Kampala.

Besides the KCCA and Express players, the other summoned crop reported for national team duty.

The players and officials were first subjected to the COVID-19 test, a prerequisite as the team prepares to travel for a training camp in Jordan and later Ethiopia.

In Jordan and Ethiopia, the team will have three friendly matches ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kenya on 2nd September 2021.

At Cranes Paradise Hotel, the players and officials are in self-isolation before the first training session on Monday at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Bobosi Byaruhanga at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi

Promising midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga, who plies his trade with four time Uganda Premier League side Vipers is humbled to be working under the new coach Milutin Sredojevic.

Once again, I am very humbled to be summoned for the national team. This is a great opportunity to learn from my seniors and excited to work under coach Micho. Bobosi Byaruhanga, VIpers midfielder

Simon Tamale, a goalkeeper at Soltilo Bright Stars is delighted for the second national team summon, an opportunity that will make him a better player.

Tamale is one of the four goalkeepers on the team.

The other three are Express’ Joel Mutakubwa, Charles Lukwago (on the way to St George) and Uganda Revenue Authority’s Nafian Alionzi.

I am humbled to be called to the Uganda Cranes for the second time. This is a blessing and the chance gives me the confidence to even work hard for a bright future. I thank my teammates, coaches, management at Soltilo Bright Stars for standing with me all the time. `Simon Tamale, Soltilo Bright Stars goalkeeper

Prayer session for Uganda Cranes players and officials

Some of the other players in the camp is Morocco based striker Patrick Kaddu, Vipers’ captain Halid Lwaliwa, Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), URA captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu and SC Villa’s newly signed defender Kenneth Ssemakula.

Preliminary summoned Team:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express)

Defenders: Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express) Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Enock Walusimbi (Express)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Ali Abubaker Gift (KCCA)

Forwards: Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA), Martin Kizza (Express)