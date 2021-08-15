On August 3, Fufa President Moses Magogo unveiled Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic as the new Uganda Cranes coach.

The Serbian, returning to the helm of the national team for a second stint along with Magogo later unveiled Livingstone Mbabazi as the assistant coach.

In the same vein, Fufa stated that unlike before, any member of the national team coaching staff was supposed to be independent of any football club.

But Mbabazi was unveiled a few days after agreeing a deal with newly promoted side Arua Hills.

It was expected that the highly rated former Mbarara City, Onduparaka, Kyetume and Wakiso Giants would forego the Arua Hills job since he knew what was required of him to be part of the national team.

A few days later, photos of him conducting training at Arua Hills emerged to the shock of many but perhaps not Fufa.

On this, one official at Fufa who preffered not be named sugar-coated Mbabazi’s availability in Arua on club duty which was against the new Fufa order.

“It’s something new that we believe needs to be internalised by clubs, owners and coaches themselves. Such situations require more engagements for all people involved to understand the message.

“Professionalism is still a big challenge to our people in the game but we shall get there process by process.”

Close sources to the tactician told Kawowo Sports that Mbabazi was unveiled by Fufa before agreeing to terms and hadn’t signed any contract with Fufa.

“He hadn’t signed any papers in regards to the national team job at the time of his unveiling,” said a source that preferred anonymity.

“Discussions were still ongoing even on the day of the unveiling but before they were concluded, Magogo and Micho announced him.

“After the ceremony, he tried speaking to officials at the FA about his personal terms in regards to the contract especially as it now involved quitting club football and none cared to listen. After all, he was already unveiled.

“That’s how he made a decision to drop the national team job and went for the Arua Hills job.”

Fufa wasted no time but replaced him with Moses Basena, probably Micho’s preffered choice having worked together on two previous stints; first with SC Villa and also with the Uganda Cranes.