

FUFA Big League Playoffs

Gaddafi FC 2-0 Proline FC



Gaddafi FC secured the third promotional slot to the Uganda Premier League after overcoming Proline FC in the playoff final on Tuesday.



A goal in either half by Steven Munguchi and second half substitute Frank Mulimi ensured the Soldier Boys earned promotion to top flight football for the first time.



Gaddafi FC started on the right footing, piling early pressure and it paid off dividends as early as the third minute.



Muguchi dashed to the near post to head home from a corner kick delivered by James Otim.



Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano who netted a brace in the game against Nyamityobora nearly doubled the lead moments later but he failed to connect home from close range.



In the 17th minute, Otim at the mercy of goal, blasted wide when Mark Bamukyaye teed him up.



Whereas Proline FC grew in confidence towards the end of the first half, they lacked conviction in the final third.



At the start of the second stanza, Proline FC coach Anthony Bongole called for the first change with skipper Noordin Bunjo who paving way for Joshua Okiror.



Madondo failed to score faced with just the goalkeeper. He attempted to dribble past Ssebwato but the shot stopper did well to save.



However, he paid for the miss by setting up Mulimi who had come on in place off Otim.



The winger unmarked at the far post, calmed his nerves to slot past onrushing Ssebwato.



Gaddafi FC therefore, join Arua Hill SC and Tooro United FC as the three teams promoted to play in the 2021/22 Uganda Premier League.

Gaddafi FC Starting XI

Paul Mujwampani (GK), Thomas Ochungo, Umaru Kyeyune, Lawrence Kasadha, Najib Fesali, Pascal Ngobi(C), James Otim, Steven Munguchi, Bithum Ronald Nsumbiano, Mark Bamukyaye, Joel Madondo -11

Substitutions

Didi Muhammad, Marco Barssey Methodius, Andrew Waiswa, Frank Mulimi, Ronald Obele, Naziru Sserwadda, Asuman Bajjampola, Godwin Kawagga, Willis Otong

Proline FC Starting XI

Nicholas Ssebwato (GK), Brian Mato, Richard Ajuna, Yusuf Mukisa, Ibrahim Ssendi, Arnold Sserunjogi, Hakim Kiwanuka, Noordin Bunjo, Hamisi Kizza, Hamza Mulambuzi,Rodgers Mato

Substitutions

Shatif Magola, Alpha Thierry Ssali, Joshua Okiror, Ivan Ocholit, Brian Umony, Juma Ramathan, Juma Ssebadduka, Norman Kugonza