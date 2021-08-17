Ahead of the draw for the TotalEnergies AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS CAMEROON 2021, former Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan is praying for a favourable draw.

The draw is set to be held at le Palais des Congrés in Yaoundé on the 17th of August 2021 and will see the 24 participating teams divided into six groups of four teams.

“We’re hoping for a good draw for Ghana with an affordable group, because everyone wants to go through the first round and continue the adventure,” Gyan told Cafonline.

“All I can say is I wish Ghana the best of luck in the draw. Ghana is a country of football, with many talents. We have a team of young people who play well in their clubs. It’s a rebuilding team with a new coach.”

Ghana is in pot two along with giants Egypt, Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea and could face one of Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Nigeria in the same group.

Procedures of the Draw:

The 24 qualified teams are allocated to four pots of six teams each, based on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking released on 12 August 2021 (the last ranking released before the date of the draw). Based on this ranking, the top four teams are allocated to Pot 1 along with the hosts, Cameroon, and the title holder Algeria.

The remaining 18 teams are allocated to the three remaining pots – 2, 3 and 4 – according to their ranking in descending order. The following 4 pots will be on stage:

The four pots representing the teams will be labelled pots 1 to 4.

• The six pots representing the groups will be labelled groups A to F. Each team pot shall be completely emptied before moving on to the next pot.

• A ball from a team pot will be drawn, followed by a ball from one of the group pots, thus determining the position in which the respective team will play.

Draw constraints:

1. In Pot 1, Cameroon will have a red ball. They will be pre-assigned to position A1 as hosts

2. The remaining five teams in pot 1 will automatically be drawn into position 1 of each group (B to F).

Pots:

Pot 1: Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria.

Pot 2: Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea.

Pot 3: Cap Verde, Gabon Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Guinea Bissau.

Pot 4: Malawi, Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, Comoros, Ethiopia, Gambia.