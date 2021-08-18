Express Football Club left back Arthur Kiggundu was a last minute call up to the Uganda Cranes team by head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic.

Kiggundu’s impressive performances with the Express team at the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup wooed the eye of the Serbian tactician.

He joins five other Express players earlier summoned to the team as vastly experienced defender Murushid Juuko, goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba, forward Martin Kizza and captain Enock Walusimbi.

Juuko is yet to report to camp.

These latest arrivals join the two KCCA players who were also in Dar es Salaam for the CECAFA Kagame Cup; Dennis Iguma (defender –cum-midfielder) and Abubakar Gift Ali (midfielder).

The team has had a double training session since Monday with Tuesday’s afternoon drills conducted in the Gym.

Gymnastic drills and stretches will continue on Wednesday morning before a recovery with theory at the team hotel in the afternoon.

Preparation roadmap:

Uganda will play two international build up matches in Jordan against Syria on 23rd and 26th August 2021.

There will be another build up against Ethiopia on 29th August 2021 in preparation for the FIFA World Cup group E match against Kenya in Nairobi.

Players in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express), Arthur Kiggundu (Express), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police)

Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA)

Forwards: Martin Kizza (Express), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC)