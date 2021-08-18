The Uganda Cranes camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi was further boosted by the arrival of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) players Denis Iguma, Abubakar Gift Ali and the physio Ivan Ssewanyana.

The trio had traveled with KCCA to the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar es salaam, Tanzania.

As the team returned Sunday night, Ssewanyana was the first to report to camp on Monday.

Ivan Ssewanyana

He was joined by Gift Ali on Tuesday morning (at Lugogo), then Iguma in the afternoon during the gym session.

The trio was also joined by the team captain, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Vipers’ forward Yunus Sentamu.

Yunus Sentamu happily wheels the spinner in the Gym

The Tuesday morning training session lasted for close to two hours with emphasis on ball work and a couple of match situations.

Okwi expressed delight joining the national team in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers as well as the international friendly matches planned.

I am humbled to report for national team duty. When I entered the camp on Monday and found the morale in high gear for the players and coaches. We are preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches and international build-ups as the team bonding and building goes on. Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Uganda Cranes Captain.

Emmanuel Okwi alights from the team bus at Lugogo, Kampala

In the afternoon, the team was engaged in a gym session and it will be carried on on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday after will be recovery time with a theory session at the team hotel.

Uganda is set to travel to Jordan for two international build up matches against Syria on 23rd and 26th August 2021.

Then, after three days, there will be another build up against Ethiopia on 29th August 2021 in preparation for the FIFA World Cup group E match against Kenya in Nairobi.