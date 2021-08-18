Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club midfielder Ivan Sserubiri has signed management contract with Next Pro Sports Management Agency.

This development was confirmed through an official media release;

Next Pro Sports Management Agnecy would like to announce the signing of Ivan Sserubiri, a football player currently playing in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League. Next Pro Sports Management Agency Statement

Sultan Suliz, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) rates the midfielder among the best in his position.

“Sserubiri is among the best players in his position at the moment in the country and his progress says it all. We want to be part of that!” Suliz states.

Sserubiri is a midfielder currently signed with URA FC in the Startimes Uganda Premier League which he joined in July 2019 on a 3-year contract.

In his first two seasons at the URA FC, he has made 35 appearances with 17 starts.

Ivan Sserubiri (left) battles Express’ Eric Kambale Credit: John Batanudde

The club finished as league runners-up in the 2020/21 season.

In the same season, he was shortlisted in the Football 256 team of the season.

Sserubiri is a strong and physical player who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

He possesses unique dribbling and long ball passing skills that make him a special talent.

“I’m glad to be associated with NextPro Sports. I’m looking forward to doing great things with this team and hopefully, they can help me push my career a step further” Sserubiri noted.

Sserubiri previously captained the Gomba Lions in the 2017 Masaza Cup tournament which the team won and he received the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in that tournament.

Ivan Sserubiri during the Masaza Cup competition

He has also received two provisional national team call-ups.

NextPro Sports will be representing Sserubiri in all income-generating activities rising from his occupation as a professional footballer.

For starters, NextPro Sports Management Agency is a full-service player management company based in Uganda, East Africa with a dedication to sports as a passion and prides themselves in professionally representing players and maximizing their potential both on and off the field no matter the stage they’re at in their sporting careers.