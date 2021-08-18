FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers (Group E): 2nd September 2021

Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Nairobi

Preparations (International Friendly matches):

23rd August 2021: Syria Vs Uganda – Jordan

29th August 2021: Ethiopia Vs Uganda – Ethiopia

Express Football Club captain Enock Walusimbi aspires to fully utilize the Uganda Cranes platform to the best.

Walusimbi, fresh from guiding the Red Eagles to two trophies this season; the Uganda Premier League and the CECAFA Kagame Cup confesses that the national team opportunity is a great platform to full build his potentiality.

“I am humbled to have been summoned to the Uganda Cranes once again” the towering defender who made the trip to South Africa for the international build up in May says.

He is one of the six players from the on-form Express summoned for the up-coming FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Walusimbi believes that with continued hard-work, he will cement a permanent slot on the national team.

“I want to establish a permanent slot on the national team and this comes with hard work as well as commitment” Walusimbi adds.

Enock Walusimbi

The other Express players summoned to the national team include; vastly experienced defender Murushid Juuko, goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba, forward Martin Kizza and Arthur Kiggundu.

Besides Juuko, the six players all trained with the national team in the gym on Wednesday.

Uganda is preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers where Uganda is pooled in group E alongside neighbors Kenya and Rwanda as well as Mali.

Joel Mutakubwa stretches during the work outs Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Cranes opens up with Kenya on 2nd September 2021 in Nairobi.

Before the contest, FUFA has organized a training camp in Jordan where two international friendlies against Syria will be played on 23rd and 26th August 2021 as well as

Players in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express), Arthur Kiggundu (Express),Denis Iguma (KCCA), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police)

Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA)

Forwards: Martin Kizza (Express), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC)