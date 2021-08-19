Vincent Mashami admits that playing against opponents in the Group E of the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers will be tough but says Rwanda players are hungry for success.

The Amavubi take on Mali in their first game of the qualifiers early next month (September 1-3) in Morocco, then host Kenya September 5-7 before hosting Uganda on October 6.

“Mali are a good side” but Rwandan players are ‘hungry for success’ and that will play an important role in fighting for victory,” he told The Times of Rwanda.

The Amavubi are currently in residential camp at Sainte Famille Hotel in preparation for these matches.

The top team after six match rounds will will progress to the third and final round of qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup.

Amavubi reached the group stage – second round – after edging out Seychelles 10-0 on aggregate in October 2019.