Kenyan legend Sammy Omollo has advised the Football Associations in East Africa to focus on other things than having wrangles with clubs if the national teams are to perform well.

The Gor Mahia assistant coach is bitter that the region will not have a nation playing at the Afcon 2021 finals in Cameroon after they all qualified for 2019.

Kenyan players celebrate after third goal against Tanzania.

“It is a shame for East Africa considering we have the talent and players who can compete with others in Africa,” Omollo told Goal.com. “Not that those who have made it to the competition are special, no. Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania would have been in central Africa.”

“On my part, it is saddening that I will not be cheering Harambee Stars. Kenya have what it takes to perform well not only in the region but in the international scene as well.”

Uganda take on Senegal at Afcon 2019 in Egypt

Omollo believes that if the Federations concentrated on other things like setting up structures than wrangling with clubs over leagues, the national teams would be much better.

“We cannot keep on having wrangles with the clubs season in season out.

“Federations should be focused on setting structures, good structures to develop players. The running of leagues should also be professional, it will motivate investors to come in, and players will be motivated to give their best

Captains Mujuzi (Uganda) and Tuyisenge (Rwanda) in action Credit: CAF MEDIA

“Look at most of the teams that have made it to the Afcon, they have structures, working structures. It is a challenge to East Africa.”

Omollo played for the Harambee Stars between 1992 and 2000 and at club level, played for Gor Mahia and Kenya Breweries among others.