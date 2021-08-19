FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers (Group E): 2nd September 2021

Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Nairobi

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic is very impressed with the response of the players towards training in the opening phase of the training in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E qualifier against Kenya next month.

The Serbian national returned to the Uganda Cranes head coach job after a four year spell away at Orlando Pirates, Zamalek and the Zambia national team (Chipolopolo Stars).

“I am really impressed by the response and attitude of the players in training. For the first days, we were working on fitness and operating under minimum space at Kabira Country Club. We stretched to Lugogo and later engaged Gym work. The players have all responded well” Micho stated.

Training started at Kabira Country Club in Bukoto with ball work which was extended to the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo coupled by gym work sessions.

Uganda Cranes players doing push ups in the Gym

Micho insists that there is still more work to be done in the coming days under the second block.

“We still have a lot more work to do in the coming days. The second block of training will culminate with an internal friendly match amongst ourselves with a 11 against 15 match situation to provide an environment of international match where we play against time, space with the provision of numbers” Micho disclosed.

Franck Plaine (fitness and performance coach) and Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic share ideas during a training session at Kabira Country Club

Working with the performance and fitness coach Franck Plaine as well as the goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu, Micho has closely monitored the fitness for each of the players on the team.

Uganda has planned several warm up games before the encounter against Kenya in Nairobi.

Training on Thursday, 18th August 2021 will be held at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo at 9 AM.

In the afternoon, there will be another gym session.

Fred Kajoba Kisitu, the goalkeeping coach in a prayer moment before a training session Credit: David Isabirye

Players in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express), Arthur Kiggundu (Express),Denis Iguma (KCCA), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police)

Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA)

Forwards: Martin Kizza (Express), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC)