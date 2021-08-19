BUL Football Club’s busy transfer window continues as the side has announced the signing of two players.

The Eastern Giants have announced the signing of Najib Tusaba Gwaido from Onduparaka and experienced goalkeeper Emmanuel Kalyowa.

Tusaba, a defender, who signed a two-year deal with the Jinja-based side says he is excited to join his dream club in the country.

“I am excited to join my dream club in Uganda. I am proud to be finally a BUL FC player and I promise better performances come the new season,” Tusaba was quoted by the club website.

Meanwhile, Kalyowa also signed a two-year contract as a free agent and returns to the club after making stops at URA, Kyetume, and Nyamityobora. He featured for BUL between 2015 and 2017.

The other new faces at BUL this offseason include goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo who is on loan from URA, Saidi Keni, and forward Ibrahim Nsimbe who joined from MYDA.

South Sudanese international Ivan Wani, George Kasonko, Jerome Kirya, and Douglas Muganga complete the long list of new additions thus far.