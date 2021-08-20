FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

2nd September 2021: Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Nairobi

Uganda Cranes long serving defender Denis Iguma is delighted upon the mentality, work ethic and general preparations of the team ahead of the start for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar qualifiers.

Iguma, capped 63 times for Uganda Cranes (with one goal) is optimistic that the team will gel well ahead of the group E contest against traditional arch rivals Kenya on 2nd September 2021 in Nairobi.

The 27 year old Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) player asserts that everyone in camp is striving to deliver 100 percent and maintain the good form prior to the Kenya duel.

“The training is so far so good. Everyone is giving in 100 percent and showing that he is ready for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kenya” Iguma states.

Denis Iguma

The former Entebbe Young, Sports Club Victoria University, Al Ahed and Bekaa player believes that the fast rising junior players on the team are good learners and talented enough to make the grade.

“There are a couple of young players on the team who have proved and are quickly learning” Iguma added.

Denis Iguma alights from the Uganda Cranes team bus

With the Jordan training camp cancelled because of the COVID-19 quarantine regulations, Uganda Cranes will remain camped at Cranes Paradise Hotel, Kisaasi at least for another three days before departing for Ethiopia where they will play an international friendly match.

Uganda Cranes take on Kenya Harambee Stars on 2nd September 2021 during a group E encounter.

Players in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express),Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Express), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Arthur Kiggundu (Express),Denis Iguma (KCCA), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police)

Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA)

Forwards: Yunus Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC)