FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

2nd September 2021: Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Nairobi

Uganda Cranes will not travel to Jordan as earlier planned for the week-long training camp.

A statement by the Federation publicist, Ahmed Marsha Hussein indicates that the training camp in Jordan (21st-26th August) has been cancelled and an alternative is being sought.

“The Uganda Cranes earlier scheduled team camp week in Jordan (21st-26th August) has been cancelled.” FUFA statement.

This as a result of the stringent COVID-19 measures for travelers arriving into Jordan from Uganda, who are required to enter quarantine for a fortnight.

L-R: Bobosi Byaruhanga, Murushid Juuko and Innocent Wafula share a light moment after the training session on Friday (Credit: David Isabirye)

Alternative:

He statement adds that efforts are being made by the Federation (FUFA) to find an alternative friendly match within that period.

Then, after that, Uganda Cranes will face Ethiopia in the last build up on Sunday 29th August in the Ethiopian city of Bahir Dar.

After the international build up match against Ethiopia, the team will fly out to Kenya, to take on the hosts in a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier in Nairobi on Thursday 2nd September 2021.

“The team will continue with preparations in Uganda until a new schedule is communicated for the trip to Ethiopia” the statement adds.

The team trained on Friday for the fifth consecutive day and will have an internal friendly match on Saturday.

Thirty players are camped at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi, Kampala.

Players in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (KCCA), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police), Murushid Juuko (Express), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Arthur Kiggundu (Express)

Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC)

Forwards: Yunus Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC)