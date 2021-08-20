Geofrey Wasswa signed a two year employment contract at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

The development comes in the wake after his earlier move to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) fell through due to disagreements in the contract signed.

The 24 year old defender-cum-midfielder signed as a free agent after his brief employment contract at Sports Club Villa expired in June 2021.

A former Uganda U-20 and U-23 player, Wasswa had earlier played for Vipers Sports Club after graduating to the senior team where he won two Uganda Premier League titles in 2018 and 2020 as well as the Uganda Cup in 2016.

Geofrey Wasswa being officially unveiled at KCCA Football Club (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

His senior debut at Vipers came against BUL Football Club at Nakivubo Stadium in 2016.

During the FUFA Juniors League, he was also a gold medalist, ironically triumphing over KCCA during the epic finale played at Kawempe Muslim Play ground in 2015.

He is the 6th signing for KCCA Football Club during this transfer window after left Brian Majwega, forward Brian Kayanja, Alex Emmanuel Wasswa, offensive midfielder Yasser Mugerwa and stylish left footed forward Arafati Usama.

Geofrey Wasswa is officially KCCA’s player (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Wasswa is expected to provide options for KCCA in defence and midfield.

At the back, he joins Peter Magambo, Musa Ramathan and John Revita.

Denis Namanya of Prosper Sports Agency, the same representative to Usama also brokered Wasswa’s deal.

Meanwhile, midfielder Abubakar Gift Ali extended his employment contract.

Let out:

KCCA Football Club confirmed the release of utility player Filbert Obenchan and left back Moses Kalanzi.

Their former captain Charles Lukwago is expected to join Ethiopia’s St.George.