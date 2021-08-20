Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named Tonny Mawejje and Geoffrey Sserunkuma as the players he wishes he got to manage during his time at SC Villa.

The ex-SC Villa boss revealed this in an interview with Kawowo Sports earlier this week.

The current Uganda Cranes coach managed the Jogoos between 2001 and 2004 and won lots of titles for the club including a league and cup double as well as the Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Tonny Mawejje Credit: John Batanudde

“Mawejje and Sserunkuma without a doubt,” said Micho when asked which players he wished he signed for Villa then. “For Mawejje, we had talks and everything was agreed but unfortunately, he joined our rivals at Lugogo from Masaka LC.

“It was the same with Sserunkuma but fortunately, I got a chance to manage the two players at national team level.”

Geoffrey Sserunkuma in action against French Military Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

The Serb also recalls the important goals the two players scored for Uganda during his reign.

“Mawejje scored the first goal of my first reign as Cranes coach against Liberia. Then Sserunkuma scored that crucial away winner against Cape Verde to start the 2019 Afcon qualifiers campaign with victory.”

Meanwhile, Micho revealed that his first signing at Villa Park was midfielder Dan Obote.

Coming Soon: Don’t miss the FULL Interview with Micho