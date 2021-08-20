Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr believes playing in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers in forthcoming months will help his team prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles face Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia in World Cup qualifying in September and October before the January Afcon tournament.

“I think it can help if it’s going well,” Rohr told BBC Sport Africa.

“If it’s going well, there will be confidence and the team will grow together. And we will be ready because we have the six games in only three months.”

Nigeria are in Group D alongside record winners Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau at the Cup of Nations finals due in Cameroon early next year.