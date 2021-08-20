When Sudanese giants Al Merreikh Sports Club mutually terminated the employment contract of midfielder Saidi Kyeyune, the player returned home and luckily was summoned on the Uganda U-23 team (among the aged players) for the Saudi Arabia international tour.

His parent club Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Tanzanian side Azam picked keen interest in him.

At the end of the day, URA won the battle to retain him with a three year employment deal.

The former Maroons and Proline player is virtually the oldest player at the tax collector’s club having joined them 10 years ago.

Last season, he had a stellar performance for club and country, netting eight league goals and bagging 10 assists.

He was Uganda’s star performer at the 2021 African Nations Championship (CHAN) hosted by in Morocco, scoring two of the three goals Uganda scored.

URA FC midfielder Saidi Kyeyune in action

Other signings:

This season, he joins other already seasoned players as Uganda U-20 defender Simon Baligeya, left back Derrick Ndahiiro, goalkeeper James Alitho, left attackers Viane Ssekajugo and Living Kabon as well as former Uganda U-17 captain Andrew Okiring Isiagi.

URA who recently announced Simeon Masaba as interim head coach will face Ethiopia’s Coffee FC in the Preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ugandan side hosts the first leg between September 10-12th 2021 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The return leg will happen between 17-19th September 2021.