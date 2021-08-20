Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has left out three experienced players as he named the 36-man provisional squad for matches against Uganda and Rwanda in the forthcoming Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Captain Victor Wanyama, midfielder Johanna Omollo and Simba SC defender Joash Onyango are three players missing in Mulee’s squad.

No reason has so far been advanced for the omission of the trio but the squad is not short on quality and experience either.

Michael Olunga, Eric Omondi, Eric Ouma and Kenneth Muguna are part of the team that starts training on Monday when the FKF-KPL ends.

The Harambee Stars face Uganda on September 2 at Nyayo stadium, Nairobi before flying to Kigali to face Rwanda a week later.

No team in Group E has ever played at the Fifa World Cup finals.

The SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Brandon Obiero (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Nashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari, Kenya), Clyde Senaji (AFC Leopards, ), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders: Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Enock Momanyi (FC Talanta, Kenya), Jackson Macharia (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia, Kenya)