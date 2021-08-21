Ahead of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast Coach Patrice Beaumelle wants Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo to play more games.

The youngster joined Manchester United from Italy’s Atlanta in January and has made just seven appearances for the Red Devils.

He is currently a subject of debate on whether the club should keep him at Old Trafford or loan him for more playing time.

“We are four or five months before Afcon and I would love him to play more games,” Beaumelle told BBC Sport Africa.

“When you have talent like Amad Diallo has, he needs to show it and to improve on the field.

“I think that if he is not playing too much for Manchester United for now it is better to go on loan to show he deserves to be in the line-up or to play more for Manchester United.”

The Elephants, Afcon winners in 2015 is expected to use the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers as warm up games for the finals.

They take on Mozambique and Cameroon in September, then back to back ties against Malawi in November with the winner of the group progressing to Africa’s final World Cup play-offs.

Ivory Coast are in Group E of the Nations Cup with defending champions Algeria, Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Beaumelle is an Afcon winner as he was assistant to coach Renard Herve in 2012 with Zambia and also 2015 with Ivory Coast and now wants to do it on his own.