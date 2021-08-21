This coming month, Kyadondo Eagles will host a delegation of six members from FC Viktoria Enzberg 1909.

These officials arrive on 28th August and will be here until 10th September 2021.

The club president Patrick Mukisa Nkugwa confirmed the development to Kawowo Sports as he also asserts that this partnership is through his own Non-Governmental Organization, Mmunye Foundation.

Kyadondo Eagles Team

Patrick Mukisa Nkugwa with an official from FC Viktoria Enzberg 1909 showing off some of the donated shirts

For starters, Kyadondo Eagles signed a couple of new players to beef up the squad across all the departments on the field of play.

Among others, these include; Billy Francis Kyambadde, 2019 UFL winner Eric Wadribo, Samuel Mwetegeka, Manyangwa, former Doves (Arua) goalkeeper Faizol Ssempijja, Hamisi Baliruno and midfielder Abdul Sserunjogi (formerly at KCCA and UTODA).