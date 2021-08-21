Wakiso District fourth division league, Kyadondo Eagles Football Club has further cemented their long-term relationship with Germany lower-division entity FC Viktoria Enzberg 1909.
For a long duration now, the Wakiso District fourth division league, Kyadondo Eagles Football has been in good relations with FC Viktoria Enzberg 1909, a club based in Kanalstraße – Mühlacker city.
Over the years, Kyadondo Eagles have had a solid partnership with the Germany Club which has constantly donated football gear like balls, jerseys, training kits, and the like.
This coming month, Kyadondo Eagles will host a delegation of six members from FC Viktoria Enzberg 1909.
These officials arrive on 28th August and will be here until 10th September 2021.
The club president Patrick Mukisa Nkugwa confirmed the development to Kawowo Sports as he also asserts that this partnership is through his own Non-Governmental Organization, Mmunye Foundation.
Nkugwa is also the newly elected Kasangati Town Council speaker, elected Local Council (LC III) councilor of Kabuubu zone in Kasangati as well as the vice president vice (technical) in Wakiso district football.
“Kyadondo Eagles Football Club will be receiving a delegation of 6 members from FC Viktoria Enzberg 1909 in Germany to check on our works and talent development next month (September 2021),” Nkugwa revealed.
For starters, Kyadondo Eagles signed a couple of new players to beef up the squad across all the departments on the field of play.
Among others, these include; Billy Francis Kyambadde, 2019 UFL winner Eric Wadribo, Samuel Mwetegeka, Manyangwa, former Doves (Arua) goalkeeper Faizol Ssempijja, Hamisi Baliruno and midfielder Abdul Sserunjogi (formerly at KCCA and UTODA).