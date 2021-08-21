After going through unopposed in the vetting process, it was just a matter of when not if for Eng. Moses Hassim Magogo to be re-elected as the FUFA President.

On Saturday at the 97th FUFA Ordinary General Assembly at Wash and Wills Hotel in Mbale City, Magogo returned to serve for a third term after the delegates unanimously voted him by acclamation.

Mathias Bwiire, the FUFA Electoral Committee Chairman, first took the delegates through the acclamation voting process and a video of the same process by FIFA was shown on the projector.

When the moment came, the 83 delegates who attended Saturday’s congress all clapped in approval thus confirming Magogo as the new FUFA President.

By the end of this term that runs up to 2025, he will be the longest serving FUFA President, serving in the position since 2013.

In his acceptance speech, Magogo believes the success attained in the last 8 years will be a stepping stone of even better things.

He hinged the new term on three key pillars that include creating a professional industry, taking football to every homestead and attaining excellence at the highest level.

“Thank you yet again for another opportunity. It is an emotional moment knowing how far we have come. The next four years will definitely be about consolidating what we have achieved so far and igniting the next gear. Our strategic plan for the next four years dubbed ‘Consolidate and Take Off’ will see FUFA grow to the highest levels further in the Region and on the African Continent.” He said.

In the same Assembly, a 14-man Executive Committee was also dully voted and ratified but largely with the same old faces bouncing back.

The new additions on the FUFA Executive Committee include Dan Obote, Dr. Apollo Ahimbisibwe and Frank Ankuzire.